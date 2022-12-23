Overland Park’s Fat Bee bubble tea opens new Shawnee shop

Where exactly? The new store is located at 13223 Shawnee Mission Parkway, just east of Pflumm Road by Johnny’s Tavern and Zara Furniture.

The original location, at 6936 W 135th Street in Overland Park, opened in 2017, according to the company’s website.

Fat Bee now has other locations in Arizona and Colorado.

Why Shawnee: Shawnee franchisee Bao Bo said he has wanted to open a business for a while — and had been looking for both national and local brands.

Fat Bee’s ingredients and menu stood out to him, he said, and there was a need for a boba and coffee shop in that part of Shawnee.

Key quote: “There are a lot of community get-togethers in Shawnee,” Bo told the Post. “They don’t have a lot of boba shops or coffee shops, my first thought is this will be a good opportunity for me to get in Shawnee and get a lot of people to experience the new taste of boba.”

Need to know: Fat Bee in Shawnee held a grand opening on Tuesday.

Bo said the shop is still in its “soft opening” phase due to some delays caused, in part, by the holidays.

A second, more formal grand opening will happen at a later time, he added.

Go deeper: View Fat Bee Cafe’s menu online here.