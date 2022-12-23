  Juliana Garcia  - Shawnee

Overland Park’s Fat Bee bubble tea opens new Shawnee shop

Fat Bee Cafe Shawnee

Fat Bee Cafe, an Overland Park-based bubble tea shop, is open for business in Shawnee. Photo via Fat Bee Café.

Fat Bee Café, an Overland Park-based bubble tea company, has opened a second Johnson County location in Shawnee.

Where exactly? The new store is located at 13223 Shawnee Mission Parkway, just east of Pflumm Road by Johnny’s Tavern and Zara Furniture.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.