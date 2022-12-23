Alberto Tangpuz Jr.

Quietly and peacefully, Alberto passed away at home with his wife of 50 years by his side on the morning of December 14th.

To honor his desire for privacy in all things, his family said their goodbyes afterwards and are taking time to honor and grieve him.

A celebration of life will be planned in the Spring of 2023 where you can expect an Englebert Humperdinck playlist on repeat, a karaoke machine at the ready, and a field trip to the casinos. Start tucking away some cash now.

Until then, to the man that was a friend, husband, son, father, Lolo, Tito, and Kuya to many, you are loved and will be missed.