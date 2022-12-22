Your Insurance: How to winterize your home’s water system

As cold weather sets in and overnight temperatures drop below freezing, it’s critical for homeowners to take a few easy steps to winterize their home’s water system. A little preventative maintenance will help you avoid the trauma and expense of a frozen or burst water pipe.



Why should I worry about a frozen pipe?

When a pipe freezes, the water inside will begin to expand which can cause both plastic or metal pipes to burst causing significant damage. You may not know a crack or leak has developed until it starts to warm or thawing begins. A burst pipe can cause significant damage as water may run freely from a damaged pipe or water system damaging ceilings, flooring and walls.