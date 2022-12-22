Winter storm update — What else is Johnson County in for?

How it’s looking: As of 10:30 a.m., parts of Johnson County had received upwards of two inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office.

Officials in Johnson County are urging residents to continue to take extra care on area roads as a winter storm continues to belt the region.

Meanwhile, wind chills had plummeted to near -25 degrees and lower by 8 a.m.

As of 8 AM, here is a look at wind chills around the region. Expect the bitter cold and dangerous wind chills to linger through Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/OBFc6yTVPP — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) December 22, 2022

When it could stop: Brad Temeyer, lead forecaster at the National Weather Service office in Kansas City, said the rough total for Johnson County snowfall is expected to go up to three inches by the end of the storm.

He said the storm will likely start to taper by around noon and into the early afternoon.

Colder temps linger: While the snow will not last for much longer, Temeyer said extreme cold wind chills are expected to last through the weekend and Christmas Day on Sunday.

Thursday’s temperature high is expected to be –4 degrees.

Temperatures Friday and Saturday will hover in the single digits with wind chills still well below zero.

On Christmas, temperatures are expected to rise into the 20s.

Taking caution in cold conditions

For Johnson Countians who have to be out on the roads today, Temeyer said it’s best to allow extra time for traveling due to the layer of ice underneath the snow.

Local media tweeted out a picture of a Johnson County Sheriff’s Office cruiser that appears to have suffered severe damage in a fender-bender Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office statement read: “This is what can happen when you are driving too fast for these conditions and one of our vehicles helps you stop!”

We know not everyone can stay home and out of the elements today, but if you do need to commute, please take it easy out there. It's very unsafe! https://t.co/tTxBSgWqV2 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) December 22, 2022

Key quote: “It’s really important to cover any exposed skin and limit your exposure outdoors,” Temeyer with the NWS said. “At these wind chill temperatures, frostbite can set in less than 30 minutes. So it’s really important to limit the amount of time that people spend outdoors.”

A look at road conditions around the area. Use caution if traveling. Even if roads look clear, a thin layer of ice is making roads slick! pic.twitter.com/BzNFtcncPa — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) December 22, 2022

Other impacts: Johnson County’s Aging and Human Services department has canceled weekly Catch-a-Ride and Home Delivered Meals for Thursday.