  Lucie Krisman  - Weather

Winter storm update — What else is Johnson County in for?

The National Weather Service says snow should largely taper off in Johnson County by Thursday afternoon. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

Officials in Johnson County are urging residents to continue to take extra care on area roads as a winter storm continues to belt the region.

How it’s looking: As of 10:30 a.m., parts of Johnson County had received upwards of two inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and Johnson County Government for the Post.

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe: 🙏 THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1