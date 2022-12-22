  Roxie Hammill  - Shawnee

2 Shawnee fire stations to get $26M in upgrades

Shawnee officials break ground on John B. Glaser Fire Station improvements.

Shawnee officials break ground at the John B. Glaser Fire Station Headquarters Wednesday. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

Shawnee city leaders broke ground on two outdated fire stations, which will see major renovations and additions in the coming years.

The latest: Shawnee officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday at the John B. Glaser Fire Station Headquarters at 6501 Quivira Road, having recently awarded the construction contract on the $26 million project to Turner Construction, of Kansas City.