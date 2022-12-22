  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village named Zillow’s ‘Most Popular City’ of 2022 🏡

Teardown Rebuild in Prairie Village

Zillow says no city's listings had more page views this year than Prairie Village. Above, a new home being built earlier this year. File photo.

Prairie Village has earned the distinction as Zillow’s “Most Popular City” of 2022.

What that means: The Johnson County suburb earned the real estate website’s top spot, based on per-day pageviews of for-sale listings.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.