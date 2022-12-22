Prairie Village named Zillow’s ‘Most Popular City’ of 2022 🏡

What that means: The Johnson County suburb earned the real estate website’s top spot, based on per-day pageviews of for-sale listings.

It’s the only city in the Kansas City region (or the greater Midwest) that made the list.

Other cities featured on Zillow’s “Most Popular Markets” list include Beverly, Mass.; Windham, N.H. and Tempe, Ariz.

What Zillow says: Prairie Village being No. 1 on the list represents a “rising interest in the Midwest” — a drastic shift from the west coast-heavy list from 2021, according to Zillow’s analysis.

Prairie Village and the other cities on the 2022 list are all closer to to major metropolitan areas than last year’s leading cities, which were all an hour or more away from large cities.

Something else: Zillow also noted that Prairie Village’s average home value — upwards of $400,000 — is significantly higher than the Kansas City metro average of around $294,000.

Key quote: “The best place to live in the country is apparently no longer also one of its best-kept secrets,” Mayor Eric Mikkelson told the Post via text. “This new No. 1 national search-popularity rank is a fun affirmation of what those of us who live, work, learn and shop here every day know and appreciate about our special Village.”

Bigger picture: Zillow’s ranking comes as Prairie Village is in the middle of a heated public discussion over controversial housing recommendations.

On one side, there are some city leaders and residents who support the recommendations, which they say are intended to make the city more attainable for its own workforce.

A vocal and growing group of opponents, however, have lambasted the recommendations, arguing they could have a negative impact on home values if implemented.

