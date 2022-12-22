Overland Park commission OKs WaterOne solar project

WaterOne wants to build an array of more than 300 solar panels to help power its Lamar Pumping Station. Photo credit Bilanol, via Shutterstock. Used under a Creative Commons license.
WaterOne wants to build an array of more than 300 solar panels to help power one of its pumping stations in Overland Park.
Catch up quick: The Overland Park Planning Commission this month unanimously approved a final development plan for a new solar array at the Lamar Pumping Station near 91st Street and Lamar Avenue.
Details: The plan calls for Evergy Energy Solutions to design, build and operate the 100-kilowatt solar array that will be used to supply energy to the facility owned by WaterOne.
A total of 320 ground-mounted solar panels would be installed across 6,470 square feet of the five-acre property.
It’s estimated the array would generate nearly 178,000 kilowatts annually, covering about 25% of the facility’s yearly energy use.
Current plans also show a 110-foot buffer between the panels and neighboring property owners to the west and a 100-foot buffer for residences to the north.
Opposition: One neighboring resident spoke in opposition to the plan at the commission’s meeting on Dec. 12.
He was particularly opposed to a six-foot chain link fence with a windscreen that would be installed around the perimeter of the property to conceal the solar panels, calling the fence “butt-ugly.”
What’s next for the proposed solar project?
In order to be constructed, the final development plan for the solar array must first be voted upon by the Overland Park City Council.
It is scheduled to come before the council after the new year at its Jan. 9 meeting.
Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park and the Blue Valley School District.
I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1