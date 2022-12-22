  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Overland Park commission OKs WaterOne solar project

A solar panel array.

WaterOne wants to build an array of more than 300 solar panels to help power its Lamar Pumping Station. Photo credit Bilanol, via Shutterstock. Used under a Creative Commons license.

WaterOne wants to build an array of more than 300 solar panels to help power one of its pumping stations in Overland Park.

Catch up quick: The Overland Park Planning Commission this month unanimously approved a final development plan for a new solar array at the Lamar Pumping Station near 91st Street and Lamar Avenue.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park and the Blue Valley School District.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

We work hard to make it easy for you to keep up on your community with short, to-the-point coverage and easy-to-scan newsletters — but we can't produce local coverage without local support. To our nearly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, we hope you'll give one a try today — your first month of full access is just $1!