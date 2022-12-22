Overland Park commission OKs WaterOne solar project

Catch up quick: The Overland Park Planning Commission this month unanimously approved a final development plan for a new solar array at the Lamar Pumping Station near 91st Street and Lamar Avenue.

WaterOne wants to build an array of more than 300 solar panels to help power one of its pumping stations in Overland Park.

Details: The plan calls for Evergy Energy Solutions to design, build and operate the 100-kilowatt solar array that will be used to supply energy to the facility owned by WaterOne.

A total of 320 ground-mounted solar panels would be installed across 6,470 square feet of the five-acre property.

It’s estimated the array would generate nearly 178,000 kilowatts annually, covering about 25% of the facility’s yearly energy use.

Current plans also show a 110-foot buffer between the panels and neighboring property owners to the west and a 100-foot buffer for residences to the north.

Opposition: One neighboring resident spoke in opposition to the plan at the commission’s meeting on Dec. 12.

He was particularly opposed to a six-foot chain link fence with a windscreen that would be installed around the perimeter of the property to conceal the solar panels, calling the fence “butt-ugly.”

What’s next for the proposed solar project?

In order to be constructed, the final development plan for the solar array must first be voted upon by the Overland Park City Council.