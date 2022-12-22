Obituaries Dec 22, 2022 - Obituaries Local obituaries for Dec. 19-21 Share this story: Below is a list of recent obituaries from Dec. 19-21, 2022. Marsha Kim Ashley Gary Michael Godbout Beverly A. Sederquist Melinda Ruth Yeagley Hollie Kristine Caldwell Still Bernice Crummett William Ray Johnston Jr. Monet E. Drake James Howard “Jim” Todd
