Lawrence Robinson Russell was born on January 20, 1921, in Parsons, Kansas, the third of four children born to Frank Alden Russell and Minnie Alice Sweeney Russell. In 1922, the Russell family moved to Lawrence, Kansas, where he grew up. He attended the University of Kansas and was a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity.

In 1943, he graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Soon after graduation, he accepted a commission offered by the Navy. Then there were numerous schools in gunnery and ordnance before he was assigned to the USS LSM (R) 191, a rocket bombardment ship, as Gunnery Officer. The ship sailed to the western Pacific and participated in the 1945 battle for Okinawa. After WWII, in March of 1946, he married his KU classmate, June Hammett of Topeka, Kansas, settled in Prairie Village, Kansas, and began a career as a consulting engineer in the design and construction of electrical power plants. He was employed first with Black & Veatch, and later with HDR. In 1963, he moved to Omaha, Nebraska, living there until 2010, when his wife, June, passed away. From 2010 until his death, he lived at Claridge Court in Prairie Village, Kansas.