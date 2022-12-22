Johnson County trash pickups disrupted by winter storm

The latest: Republic Services and GFL have changed schedules, sending some trucks on their trash pickup routes earlier this week and delaying others in response to unsafe road conditions during the winter storm Thursday and Friday.

Johnson County trash pickup updates

GFL suspended all Thursday pickups.

What they said: “We plan to run residential routes tomorrow with an emphasis on both Thursday and Friday trash collection customers,” GFL announced. “We will place a secondary focus on recycling collection, where possible. As always, the safety of our customers and employees will be our overriding concern when we evaluate Friday operations.”

If GFL doesn’t complete Thursday and Friday routes, crews plans to collect excess materials next Thursday and Friday, Dec. 29-30.

Overage stickers will not be required on those days.

The company says crews will not work Saturday, Christmas Eve.

Meanwhile: Republic Services suspended all Thursday and Friday pickups.

A city spokesperson for Overland Park confirmed for the Post that Republic suspended service Thursday and Friday in that city.

Republic plans to pick up overage, in addition to regular trash, for residents on their usual pickup days next week.

Waste Management? The Post sought comment from Waste Management, another major trash hauler in Johnson County that manages the county landfill in Shawnee, but had not heard back at the time this story published.