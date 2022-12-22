  Leah Wankum  - Waste removal

Johnson County trash pickups disrupted by winter storm

Trash pickups in Johnson County were also impacted during another snow storm earlier this year.

Trash bins out in a previous snowstorm earlier this year in Johnson County. File photo.

Trash haulers are suspending regular waste pickups across Johnson County amid a winter storm.

The latest: Republic Services and GFL have changed schedules, sending some trucks on their trash pickup routes earlier this week and delaying others in response to unsafe road conditions during the winter storm Thursday and Friday.

