JoCo Notes: Thursday, Dec. 22

How to prep for holiday travel in a blizzard — “A major snowstorm is coming to the Midwest and Great Plains during some of the busiest days for travel this year. Here’s how to stay safe while driving, especially on rural roads.” [ Harvest Public Media ]

Drone no-fly zone issued over Keystone oil spill site in Kansas — “Rep. Lindsay Vaughn, D-Overland Park, said she appreciated that TC Energy had opened a line of communication but that “there are still a lot of unanswered questions.” She said it was difficult to determine the necessity of the drone no-fly zone, and she did have concerns about transparency.” [Kansas Reflector]

New Lenexa swim school opens — “Goldfish Swim School and Blush Bootcamp have opened at the Lenexa Point shopping center in Lenexa. Goldfish Swim School, which occupies 9,081 square feet, is an indoor swim instruction facility for children ages 4 months old to 12 years.” [ReBusiness Online]

Pansasonic last week announced new batter partnership — “Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd., a Panasonic Group company, and Lucid Group, Inc today announced they have entered into multi-year agreements to supply batteries for Lucid’s award-winning luxury electric vehicle, Lucid Air, the fastest-charging, longest range EV on the market, and Lucid’s upcoming Gravity SUV.” [Parris Communications press release]

OP chamber foundation announces next leadership class roster — “The Overland Park Chamber Foundation has selected 38 business professionals to participate in its 2023 Leadership Overland Park (LOP) program.” [Overland Park Chamber Foundation]