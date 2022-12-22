On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Bill L. Wilson, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 90. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee to Paul Stanley and Mary Allen (Smith) Wilson on February 25, 1932. He moved to Kansas City as a teenager and attended Wyandotte High School. It was there he met the love of his life, Sally, whom he was married to for 62 years before her passing in 2017.

Bill served in the Army during the Korean War and he proudly wore his veteran hat everywhere he went. Bill was a successful businessman and owned Wilson & Associates until his retirement. He was known for his funny jokes, warm smile and love for all things sugary and sweet. He was also a Royals superfan and owned season tickets since 1986 that he has proudly passed down to his family.