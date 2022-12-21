Winter storm looms — What you need to know in Johnson County

A winter storm bearing snow, icy winds and bitter cold is expected to hit the Kansas City area overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
Latest forecast: The National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office says many local areas can expect between two to four inches of snow. (Nothing like a record-setting snow blast in February.)
- More concerning are the wind chills, which could plummet to -40 degrees Thursday.
- Wind gusts Thursday are also expected to create blizzard-like conditions and blowing snow, making driving a challenge.
Dangerous winter storm expected to arrive late Wednesday night through Thursday. -40° to -30°s F wind chills, snow around 2 to 4 inches, and blowing snow with winds gusting to 40 mph. Be careful and stay safe! pic.twitter.com/WLG8AK66ym
Timing: The NWS says snow could begin falling as early as 9 p.m Wednesday night and continue through Thursday.
- Blowing snow and high winds with gusts up to 40 miles per hour are expected to really kick in around midday Thursday.
- The current winter storm warning expires at midnight Friday.
Snow total probabilities: The NWS’s snow amount potential tracker aims to calculate the probability of certain snow totals around the KC region.
- In Overland Park, there is a 91% chance of at least 1 inch of snow and a 73% chance of at least 2 inches.
- In Leawood, there is also a 91% chance of at least 1 inch of snow and a 71% chance of at least 2 inches.
Duration: Snow is expected to end by Friday but a wind chill warning will stay in effect through noon Saturday.
- Wind chills could remain well below zero on Friday, Saturday and on Sunday, which is Christmas Day.
Staying safe during winter storm
Going outside: People are encouraged to stay inside as much as possible, but if you do go outside, bundle up with an insulated, waterproof layer of clothing on top.
- Wear a hat, gloves and scarf to avoid loss of body heat and protect your fingers and ears.
- Cover your mouth to avoid breathing in icy air.
- In such extremely cold conditions like we’ll see this week, a person can suffer frostbite in less than 30 minutes outdoors.
Driving: The National Weather Service recommends that you not drive on Thursday.
- If you have to drive, the American Red Cross encourages you to pack an emergency kit with medical supplies, an ice scraper, extra clothing and blankets and bottled water.
- If you know you’ll have to drive Thursday, make sure your gas tank is full.
- As always when it’s icy or snowy, drive slowly and keep plenty of distance between you and other vehicles.
Be safe at home: Even at home, wear warm, loose-fitting clothes in layers.
- Gather blankets ahead of time in order to bundle up more if you get cold.
- Take stock of your medication before the storm hits and get any refills you need.
- If you have a space heater, try to place it on a hard, level, nonflammable surface (like a tile floor) and don’t leave it unattended for long periods.
- If you start a fire, the Red Cross recommends you keep a metal or glass screen in front of the fireplace.
- Avoid using a gas range or stovetop to heat your home.
Freezing pipes: Open kitchen and bathroom cabinets to allow warmer air to circulate around plumping.
- Let cold water drip from faucets connected to pipes near the exterior of your home to prevent water from freezing inside the pipes.
- If you turn on a faucet and water comes out at a trickle, your pipes may be frozen: you can use a heating pad, space heater or hair dryer to warm up a frozen section of pipe.
Watch your pets: When it’s this cold, the ASPCA says pets should come indoors as much as possible.
- If pets do remain outdoors, make sure they have access to an enclosed shelter and non-frozen water.
- The Red Cross says pets can also get hypothermia, and symptoms can include: whining, shivering, being anxious, slower than usual or stops moving, seems weak or starts looking for warm places to burrow.
- Have enough food, water and medicine on hand for your pets to last a few days if you can’t go out or get to a vet.
