  Kyle Palmer  - Weather

Winter storm looms — What you need to know in Johnson County

A snow storm in Johnson County.

A man clears a sidewalk of snow in Shawnee during a winter storm in February. File photo.

A winter storm bearing snow, icy winds and bitter cold is expected to hit the Kansas City area overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Latest forecast: The National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office says many local areas can expect between two to four inches of snow. (Nothing like a record-setting snow blast in February.)

Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer and I'm the editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post.

Prior to joining the Post in 2020, I served as News Director for KCUR. I got my start in journalism at the University of Missouri, where I worked for KBIA, mid-Missouri's NPR affiliate. After college, I spent 10 years as a teacher and went on to get a master's degree in education policy from Stanford University.

I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home.

Our work is only possible because nearly 7,000 Johnson Countians subscribe. To those of you who already support us as subscribers, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, I hope you'll try it out today! You're first month of full access is just $1.