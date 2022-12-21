That means homeless or housing insecure Johnson Countians may be looking for a place to keep warm .

Snow and bitter cold temperatures are in the forecast for the next few days.

You might also need som relief in the unlikely eventuality that your power or heat goes out at home.

Here’s a list of warming centers in and around Johnson County.

Community centers

Some community centers also serve as official warming centers during cold snaps, including the Merriam Community Center, 6040 Slater Street.

MCC operates as a warming center during regular daytime hours.

The Powell Community Center at 6200 Martway Street in Mission is also available as a warming center during regular business hours.

Others like Matt Ross and Tomahawk Ridge Community Centers in Overland Park aren’t designated warming centers but are open to the general public.

Johnson County Library branches

Elissa Andre, JCL external communication manager, told the Post via email all 14 library branches will be warming centers during normal business hours.

Andre said JCL’s top priority is to provide access for the community, but libraries may delay opening or close in the event of inclement weather for the safety of patrons, employees and volunteers.

A list of locations and individual hours can be found online here, or by calling (913) 826-4600.

RideKC warming buses

When temperatures drop below 10 degrees, as anticipated Thursday to Saturday, RideKC warming buses are stationed at the Mission Transit Center, 5251 Johnson Drive.

Cindy Baker, vice president of communications for RideKC, told the Post via email that the county makes decisions for its jurisdiction.

Baker said once the county makes that decision, the information will be available at ridekc.org to see if warming buses will be available.

Salvation Army

There is one Salvation Army warming center in Johnson County at 420 E. Santa Fe Street in Olathe.

Johnson County’s winter weather guide states capacity is limited to about five to six, and to call (913) 782-3640 for more information.

Project 1020

Project 1020 is the county’s only adult winter weather shelter for single housing secure individuals who do not have children.