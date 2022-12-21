Shawnee Mission East football coach resigns after 5 years 🏈

Shawnee Mission East's head football coach, Justin Hoover (center-left), announced his resignation on Dec. 2 after five years leading the Lancer football program. Above, Hoover and a player on the sidelines. Photo courtesy Justin Hoover.
Justin Hoover, Shawnee Mission East’s football coach for the past five years, resigned on Dec. 2.
The upshot: Hoover, who is also a private quarterback instructor, told the Post the difficult decision to resign came down to not being able to give the program his all during the off season.
Hoover is also a private quarterback instructor while being SM East’s head football coach, and doing both at the same time became too much, he said.
Hoover said his leadership style focused on work ethic and commitment, and less about what the scoreboards said. He said he hopes the student athletes he worked with remember those lessons.
Most of all, Hoover said he will miss the relationships he nurtured during his time as a Lancer.
Key quote: “The relationships with my players is something I take a lot of pride in and is something I will deeply miss,” Hoover said. “The community supports Shawnee Mission East so well and supported me throughout the entire process. Between administration, the relationships with the players and then our community, I’m so thankful for the opportunity and grateful for the relationships that were established.”
Ryan Johnson, athletic director at SM East, said the open position is posted online.
Johnson said the plan is to go through the applicants in early January.
The new head coach could be named as early as February, he said.
👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.
