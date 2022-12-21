Shawnee Mission East football coach resigns after 5 years 🏈

The upshot: Hoover, who is also a private quarterback instructor , told the Post the difficult decision to resign came down to not being able to give the program his all during the off season.

Hoover is also a private quarterback instructor while being SM East’s head football coach, and doing both at the same time became too much, he said.

His business, Spin It Quarterback Academy, offers him more flexibility and is better for his family, as well, he said.

Lancer legacy: The Lancers went 15-30 during the five years Hoover led the program, school administrators confirmed.

Hoover said his leadership style focused on work ethic and commitment, and less about what the scoreboards said. He said he hopes the student athletes he worked with remember those lessons.

Most of all, Hoover said he will miss the relationships he nurtured during his time as a Lancer.

Key quote: “The relationships with my players is something I take a lot of pride in and is something I will deeply miss,” Hoover said. “The community supports Shawnee Mission East so well and supported me throughout the entire process. Between administration, the relationships with the players and then our community, I’m so thankful for the opportunity and grateful for the relationships that were established.”

When will SM East fill the vacancy?

Ryan Johnson, athletic director at SM East, said the open position is posted online.