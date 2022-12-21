  Juliana Garcia  - SM East

Shawnee Mission East football coach resigns after 5 years 🏈

Shawnee Mission East's head football coach, Justin Hoover (center-left), announced his resignation on Dec. 2 after five years leading the Lancer football program. Above, Hoover and a player on the sidelines. Photo courtesy Justin Hoover.

Justin Hoover, Shawnee Mission East’s football coach for the past five years, resigned on Dec. 2.

The upshot: Hoover, who is also a private quarterback instructor, told the Post the difficult decision to resign came down to not being able to give the program his all during the off season.

