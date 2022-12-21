  Nikki Lansford  - Weather

These Johnson County cities require you to shovel snowy sidewalks

A man in Merriam shovels a snowy sidewalk in February.

Following a winter storm, many cities in Johnson County require their residents to shovel snow and deice sidewalks adjacent to their property within 24 to 48 hours. File photo.

A winter storm is expected to hit the Kansas City area overnight Wednesday and last through much of Thursday.

The National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office says many local areas could get between two to four inches of snow.

