The National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office says many local areas could get between two to four inches of snow.

A winter storm is expected to hit the Kansas City area overnight Wednesday and last through much of Thursday.

A Winter Storm is expected to bring a widespread 2-4" inches across Missouri and eastern Kansas. Blowing snow is expected Thursday, with bitterly cold wind chills to end the week. pic.twitter.com/XnT8X4jDPb — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) December 21, 2022

Here are Johnson County cities’ rules about shoveling sidewalks in front of your property:

Leawood: Property owners or occupants of any lot abutting sidewalks are required to clear all snow and ice within 48 hours of a snow event ending.

Lenexa: The city does not have a specific ordinance that pertains to snow removal from sidewalks.

Mission: It is a requirement of all property owners to clear public sidewalks of snow within 48 hours after snowfall if the city has received at least two inches of snow.

Mission will not charge a fee for non-compliance, but will issue a courtesy notice to property owners who are in violation.

Overland Park: The city says homeowners are responsible for shoveling their property and are encouraged to clear public sidewalks adjacent to their property, but the city does not require it.

Prairie Village: Prairie Village requires property owners to remove ice and snow from the sidewalks abutting their property within 24 hours from the time snow and ice has stopped falling.

Roeland Park: Property owners must clear all snow and ice from sidewalks adjacent to their property within 48 hours after the end of a snow or ice event.

If the accumulation of ice makes it impossible to clear sidewalks, residents who sprinkle salt, sand or ash onto their sidewalk within the 48-hour time frame from the snow event will still be in compliance with the city’s code.

Shawnee: Shawnee requires residents to shovel their sidewalks within a 48-hour period after the snowfall ends.