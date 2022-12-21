  Nikki Lansford  - Downtown Overland Park

Overland Park Farmers’ Market redesign — Where things stand

The Overland Park City Council voted Monday to move forward in its negotiations with Copaken Brooks for the redevelopment of the Overland Park Farmers' Market. Image courtesy Copaken Brooks.

Plans are moving forward to rebuild the farmers’ market pavilion in downtown Overland Park.

Catch up quick:  The Overland Park City Council voted Monday to formally start negotiations on a contract with Kansas City-based real estate firm Copaken Brooks for the redevelopment of the Overland Park Farmers’ Market, 7950 Marty St.

