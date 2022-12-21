Overland Park Farmers’ Market redesign — Where things stand

Catch up quick: The Overland Park City Council voted Monday to formally start negotiations on a contract with Kansas City-based real estate firm Copaken Brooks for the redevelopment of the Overland Park Farmers’ Market, 7950 Marty St.

Plans are moving forward to rebuild the farmers’ market pavilion in downtown Overland Park.

Background: In November, Copaken Brooks presented a revised concept plan for the market that would expand the site to 71,000 square feet and make space for an estimated 87 vendor stalls.

The plan also calls for the construction of two pavilions on the south side of the property, as well several trellises to be built as additional stall spaces.

The revised plan came together after Copaken Brooks for months gathered community input on an original concept plan that was cast by developers and city officials as preliminary.

Council’s vote: Ultimately, the council voted 10-2 to move forward with the next stage of the project’s pre-development phase.

In favor of the plan, Councilmember Melissa Cheatham said she believed the proposed changes had potential to create more opportunities for connection and engagement at the farmers’ market.

Councilmember Scott Hamblin, who voted against the motion alongside Councilmember Jeff Cox, said “I think we need to have more discussions internally with the council on what our objective is before we bring in partners and spend money.”

What’s next for the farmers’ market?

With the council’s approval, city staff will now begin working with Copaken Brooks to negotiate a contract for the redevelopment of the market.

The final contract is set to include a refined concept plan, estimated project costs and potential financing options for the renovations.

City staff said they are looking to have the contract for the farmers’ market ready to be voted upon by the council sometime in late January.

Go deeper: Revised designs show what future Overland Park Farmers’ Market could look like