  Mike Frizzell  - Fires

Overland Park duplex blaze leaves 1 dead, firefighters investigating cause

File photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Overland Park Fire says one person has died following a duplex fire near West 77th Terrace and Grant Lane on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters from Overland Park and Lenexa were called to the duplex at 9520 West 77th Terrace at 3:01 p.m. by a neighbor who reported seeing the flames.