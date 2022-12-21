Melinda Ruth Yeagley, age 79, of Overland Park, KS peacefully went to be with Jesus on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Melinda was born May 3rd, 1943 in Kansas City, MO to Glenn Marmon and Ruth F. Garrigues. She grew up in Westwood, KS and attended Shawnee Mission North High School. She then went to the University of Kansas where she was one of the first 5 women accepted to the KU business school.

While at the KU business school, she met and fell in love with Kent Yeagley. They got married during winter break on January 30, 1965 at the KU Chapel in Lawrence, KS. After beginning her professional life in insurance claims settlement, she and Kent moved to Canada due to Kent being drafted to the air force.

While in Canada, their first daughter Yvonne Ruth was born. Four years later after was Kent released from military duty, they moved to Buffalo, NY, where Melinda’s second daughter Anna Mary was born. They settled back in Kansas and Melinda dedicated her life to being a fantastic mother and loving wife.

Melinda’s relationship with Jesus Christ was the foundation and focus of her life. She and Kent helped plant and grow Grace Christian Fellowship Church where she loved running the church bookstore for many years. Years earlier, Melinda and Kent had fallen in love with the beach when he was stationed in Biloxi, MI and they passed that love on to their kids with yearly road trips to Florida for beach, sun and shrimp feasts. They celebrated their 50th anniversary with a wonderful beach trip with their kids and families to Navarre beach, FL.

Melinda was an excellent cook and loved cheering on her favorite KU Jayhawk basketball team. Melinda loved traditions that brought the family together, whether it was making her famous sugar cookies together for Christmas or having brunch on her deck for the 4th of July. She absolutely loved spending time with her grandkids playing games and cooking and having sleep overs; her family was the joy of her life.

The loved ones left behind include her husband Kent Yeagley who she was married to for 57 years, her two daughters and their husbands Yvonne and Ryan Turner and Anna and Jason Collene, brothers Doug and David Marmon, and grandchildren Elise, Chris, Evan, Eva and Kaiden. Melinda is preceded in death by her mother Ruth Fox and father Glenn Marmon. Please post any memories, condolences and photos at porterfuneralhome.com, your comments will be invaluable.

If desired, friends may make memorial donations to St. Jude at stjude.com