Prairie Village’s Meadowbrook Park phase two complete🌳

Meadowbrook Park patrons may notice new features at the 80-acre park.
The upshot: Phase two of Meadowbrook Park, which started in November 2021, is now complete.
- Jim Wilson, a Johnson County Parks and Recreation District project manager, told the Post via email total cost of construction for this phase came to $1.9 million.
- The park officially opened to the public on Dec. 19, a month after substantial completion, Wilson said.
New features: The park now features an all-inclusive playground, new restrooms and a shelter.
- This is all in the northeast corner of the park, closest to Roe Avenue.
- The other recent addition to the park, the Gateway sculpture, was installed earlier this year.
- Take a look at some features below.
Key quote: “The project adds a third type of playground to Meadowbrook Park,” Wilson said in a press release. “The park now has an adventure playground, a sensory playground and an inclusive playground.”
What’s left at Meadowbrook Park?
Wilson said there are remaining items to complete in future phases, including the following:
- A sculpture garden
- More artwork
- Lighted tennis courts
- Lighting on the pond loop trail
- An environmental learning area
- Additional restroom and shelter to the south
