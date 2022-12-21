Prairie Village’s Meadowbrook Park phase two complete🌳

The upshot: Phase two of Meadowbrook Park, which started in November 2021 , is now complete.

Meadowbrook Park patrons may notice new features at the 80-acre park.

Jim Wilson, a Johnson County Parks and Recreation District project manager, told the Post via email total cost of construction for this phase came to $1.9 million.

The park officially opened to the public on Dec. 19, a month after substantial completion, Wilson said.

New features: The park now features an all-inclusive playground, new restrooms and a shelter.

This is all in the northeast corner of the park, closest to Roe Avenue.

The other recent addition to the park, the Gateway sculpture, was installed earlier this year.

Take a look at some features below.

Key quote: “The project adds a third type of playground to Meadowbrook Park,” Wilson said in a press release. “The park now has an adventure playground, a sensory playground and an inclusive playground.”

What’s left at Meadowbrook Park?

Wilson said there are remaining items to complete in future phases, including the following: