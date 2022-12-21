  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village’s Meadowbrook Park phase two complete🌳

Meadowbrook Park new features

Meadowbrook Park, 9101 Nall Avenue, now features a new inclusive playground, restroom and shelter — all of which are part of the completed phase 2. Photo courtesy Jim Wilson.

Meadowbrook Park patrons may notice new features at the 80-acre park.

The upshot: Phase two of Meadowbrook Park, which started in November 2021, is now complete.

