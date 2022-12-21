Marsha Kim Ashley

Beyond her family, Marsha’s passion was her flower garden and the other plants and trees that make Earth beautiful. On any random morning, friends or neighbors might find a gorgeous bunch of flowers on their front porch, without a card or note. But the lucky ones knew by her signature arrangements that they were from Marsha’s garden and came with a touch of love.

Marsha was an incredible mother often found at the sewing machine perfectly tailoring clothing for her children. Her creative talents live on in her daughter while her love of working with horses lives on in her son.

Marsha was born In Wichita, Kansas, but spent most of her adult life in the area of Kansas City and Parkville, Missouri. She graduated from Park Hill High School and Bauder College of Design, Arlington, Texas. She leaves her husband, Lawrence Dean Ashley, her beloved children Clifton Trent Ashley and Jessica Elizabeth Ashley. Additionally her Aunt Fontella and numerous cousins.