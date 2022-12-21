  Kansas News Service  - Abortion

Kansas clinic now offering abortion pills prescribed by out-of-state doctors

The Planned Parenthood clinic in Wichita is now offering abortion pills.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains said the telehealth services at their Wichita clinic will help expand appointment availability at a time when demand has exceeded supply in Kansas. Photo credit Hugo Phan/KMUW.

By Rose Conlon 

A Planned Parenthood clinic in Wichita has begun allowing patients who visit the clinic in-person to obtain abortion pill prescriptions from out-of-state doctors.