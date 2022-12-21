JoCo Notes: Wednesday, Dec. 21

Winter weather forecast still uncertain — “Forecast confidence has increased in the upcoming winter storm; however, exact snow amounts remain uncertain at this time.” [ National Weather Service KC ]

Monticello Road now open in Shawnee — “Monticello [Road] is OPEN! Thanks to all our hardworking staff and crews who worked to get this road open before the snow and freezing temps this week.” [City of Shawnee]

JCCC trustee finalists selected — “The Johnson County Community College (JCCC) Board of Trustees will soon welcome a new board member. Thursday the board selected Julie Brewer, Greg Mitchell, Clay Norkey, Zach Thomas, Jerry Williams and former board member Melody Rayl to progress to the final round of interviews to fill the position.” [Fox 4]

Lenexa adjusting business hours during holidays — “Planning to visit City Hall, grab lunch at the Public Market or work at the Rec Center around an upcoming holiday? Take note of special hours for City facilities.” [City of Lenexa]

Merriam will pick up holiday trees Jan. 9-13 — “[Merriam] Public Works crews will pick up your holiday trees for free between Jan. 9-13!” [City of Merriam]