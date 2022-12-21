  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Hollie Kristine Caldwell Still

November 7, 1975 – December 15, 2022

Hollie Kristine Caldwell Still – beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend – passed in a complicated and unexpected way on December 15th, 2022 at age 47. She’s arrived in heaven with her Savior and family members who have gone on before. Hollie will be desperately missed and will forever remain in our hearts.