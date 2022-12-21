Hollie Kristine Caldwell Still – beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend – passed in a complicated and unexpected way on December 15th, 2022 at age 47. She’s arrived in heaven with her Savior and family members who have gone on before. Hollie will be desperately missed and will forever remain in our hearts.

Born November 7th, 1975 in Springfield, Missouri, the second child of Bruce Caldwell and Dorothy Elaine Smith. Hollie grew up in Columbia, MO and graduated from Hallsville High School. After high school, she graduated from Ottawa University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resource Management and Business Administration. Hollie also studied from 1993-1995 at Missouri State University in Pre-Nursing studies.

Hollie worked as an award winning Real Estate Agent in KC, had a successful career in Pharmaceutical Sales, and used her business skills as an Independent Insurance Agent. Her greatest profession was being a loving mother to her beautiful daughters,- Olivia, 19, and Lucy, 15.

Hollie was a force of positivity. She loved her Lord and Savior and lived life to the fullest. She and her children experienced a variety of adventures and opportunities together. Hollie enjoyed hunting and fishing and the beauty of God’s creation. Hollie also found joy in serving others. She firmly believed in the value of community service and did all she could to make life a little brighter for everyone. Her laughter, smile and presence could light up a room. Hollie loved spending time with her family and friends. She was intelligent, funny, curious, grateful and determined. The stories of how Hollie blessed our lives are endless.

Hollie is a member of The Church of the Resurrection. It was important to instill in her children a sense of service and a love for God. She and her daughters participated in National Charity League and supported their many activities. Hollie was a Confirmation Leader for Lucy and a Girl Scout Leader for Olivia. She also served a role with ‘Movement is the Medicine’ 5K walk/run, where Hollie honored her brother, E-7 First Class Sgt. Scott Caldwell. She hoped to help people connect, gain coping skills and get people talking.

We are heartbroken to lose Hollie. She was so very special and will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her brother Scott. She is survived by her daughters, Olivia and Lucy, father Bruce, mother Sharon, mother Dorothy Elaine, sister Karissa, her step brothers Rob and Scottie, grandmother Le, Aunt Gail, Uncle Norman, cousin Heather (David) and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be 1:00pm. December 28th, 2022, Church of the Resurrection, Wesley Chapel, 13720 Roe Avenue, Leawood, KS 66224. A Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 pm. Services will also be livestreamed at https://cor.org/memorialsonline (this link will be available 20 minutes prior to the start of services).

A Celebration of Hollie’s life, everyone is invited to a reception following the service located at the on campus Student Center at Church of the Resurrection.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Talk 2 Me- A Program of Hope, http://talk-2me.com/ or Operation Breakthrough, Financial Support | Operation Breakthrough