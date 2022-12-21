Beverly A. Sederquist

Prairie Village , Kansas – Beverly (Bev) Ann Sederquist, 82, of Prairie Village, KS, joined the Lord in heaven on December 16, 2022 after a battle with Alzheimer’s coupled with a rare condition that caused a rapid physical and cognitive decline. Bev was born in Kansas City, MO on July 3,1940. Bev attended Westport High School in Kansas City, MO and in 1962 she graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in Home Economics, where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority.

Bev worked for the Gas Service Company as a home economist and then later as a buyer for Harzfeld’s before becoming a full time homemaker. She enjoyed and was an excellent gourmet cook, seamstress, and knitter. Bev was a member of the Junior League where she helped to establish the first Ronald McDonald house in the area. She spent many faithful years serving her family, church, and the community. Bev loved spending time with her husband Jon of 45 years before his passing in 2007. They spent many wonderful years camping, hiking, traveling, and enjoying time together. Spending time with her three children and their families was a highlight.

Bev had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, her savior. Her faith was significantly changed by her and Jon’s participation in a Cursillo weekend in the 1980’s. She enjoyed time in Bible study and in fellowship with small groups. She also volunteered in various capacities at several churches through the years.

She was preceded by her parents Fred and Bernice Shuler. Bev is survived by her 2 brothers, Jim Shuler of Mount Angel, OR and Tom Shuler of Seneca, SC; her 3 children and 9 grandchildren: her daughter Carley Phelps (Jay) of Highlands Ranch, CO; daughter Dawn Austin (Mike) of Richmond, KY; and her son Davin Sederquist (Krista) of Fairway, KS. She very much loved her grandchildren Haley, Emma, Ashton, Sophie, Cooper, Brooke, Zach, Paige and Megan.

A celebration of Bev’s life will be held at Colonial Presbyterian Church on January 9, 2023 at 1pm, 9500 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64114. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Harvesters Food Network at Harvesters.org.