  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Beverly A. Sederquist

July 3, 1940 – December 16, 2022

Prairie Village , Kansas – Beverly (Bev) Ann Sederquist, 82, of Prairie Village, KS, joined the Lord in heaven on December 16, 2022 after a battle with Alzheimer’s coupled with a rare condition that caused a rapid physical and cognitive decline. Bev was born in Kansas City, MO on July 3,1940. Bev attended Westport High School in Kansas City, MO and in 1962 she graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in Home Economics, where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority.