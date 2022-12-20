  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

William Ray Johnston Jr.

Services & Gatherings
Service:
Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 2:00pm
Penwell-Gabel – Olathe Chapel
14275 South Black Bob Road
Olathe, KS  66062
913-768-6777

