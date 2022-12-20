  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village takes step toward community center survey

The Paul Henson Y would be replaced by new Prairie Village community center.

Prairie Villagers could soon be surveyed about the decades-old community center idea — if the proposed changes are accepted by the YMCA. File photo of the Paul Henson YMCA.

Prairie Village residents will soon have a chance to weigh in on the prospect of building a new community center with the YMCA of Greater Kansas City.

The upshot: A new survey intends to gauge resident support for a new community center at 79th and Delmar streets that would be managed by the Y.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.