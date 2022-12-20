  Nikki Lansford  - Kansas legislature

Gov. Laura Kelly uses trip to JoCo to lay out $500M tax cut plan

Gov. Laura Kelly's proposal would bring a more immediate end to the state's sales tax on groceries, create a three-day sales tax holiday on school supplies and increase the state income tax exemption on Social Security benefits. Photo Credit Nikki Lansford.

Gov. Laura Kelly used a trip to Johnson County to lay out legislative proposals for cutting some taxes that she says would save Kansans more than $500 million over the next three years.

Catch up quick: On Monday, Kelly stopped at a Price Chopper in Roeland Park to announce a three-pronged “Axing Your Taxes” strategy that includes:

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park and the Blue Valley School District.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

