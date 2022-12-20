Larry Winn, ex-Shawnee Mission school board member, dies at 79

  Juliana Garcia  - Obituaries

Edward Lawrence "Larry" Winn III, a longtime Shawnee Mission board member, died on Dec. 9 at age 79. Photo via Larry Winn III obituary.

Edward Lawrence “Larry” Winn III, a former Shawnee Mission school board member who was active in a number or civic causes during his life, died earlier this month. He was 79.

Catch up quick: The Leawood native and Shawnee Mission East alum died on Dec. 9 in Overland Park, according to an obituary.

