Larry Winn, ex-Shawnee Mission school board member, dies at 79

He practiced zoning and real estate law at Bennett Lytle in Prairie Village before becoming a partner at Polsinelli in 1994.
He later served as a Shawnee Mission school board member from 2002 to 2011, the district confirmed.
Winn’s impact: Winn helped found the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation, a nonprofit that still works to this day to connect students in the district to scholarships and leadership opportunities.
Winn also served as chair of the Johnson County Airport Commission, president of the Heart of America Council of Boy Scouts, president of Phi Kappa Psi House Endowment Association and as a board member for Kansas City Public Television.
He also helped establish an endowment fund for Johnson County Community College.
Key quote: “A tireless advocate for public education, Larry Winn leaves an indelible mark on the students of [Shawnee Mission],” SMEF tweeted on Dec. 19.
👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.
The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.
