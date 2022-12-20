  Lucie Krisman  - Health care

Here’s why you shouldn’t panic about ‘triple-demic’ in JoCo

Photo credit Supoj Pongpancharoen via Shutterstock, used under a Creative Commons license.

Local health officials say a so-called “triple-demic” of respiratory ailments appears to be balancing out after a spike in hospitalizations at the start of this month.

The latest: Officials with multiple hospital systems serving Johnson County, including the University of Kansas Health System and AdventHealth, are reporting a waning impact on their facilities due to the combined effects of COVID-19, RSV and flu.

