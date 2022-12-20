JoCo Notes: Tuesday, Dec. 20

Woman pleads guilty to murder charges in child’s fentanyl death — A woman has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after being charged in connection with a child’s death in Merriam more than two years ago. [ KCTV ]

JoCo banning truck traffic on some rural roads — “The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved two resolutions Thursday to limit semi-truck traffic on certain roads in the unincorporated portion of the county.” [Fox 4]

KC’s Jewish community celebrating Hanukkah — Sunday marked the first night of Hanukkah. Members of Kansas City’s Jewish community gathered to celebrate with a public menorah lighting. [KMBC]

Keystone pipeline spill marks second-largest spill of tar sands in U.S. — The spill in Kansas is now the second-largest spill of tar sands crude on U.S. soil. [KCUR]

JFS and Drastic Measures celebrating Hanukkah — “JFS (Jewish Family Services) is honored to be part of Drastic Measures’ Hanukkah pop-up event (Dec. 19-31 except Dec. 24, opening at 4 p.m. daily, 5817 Nieman Rd, Shawnee, KS 66203). [Jewish Family Services e-newsletter]