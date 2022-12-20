  Kansas Reflector  - Congress

Shawnee teen’s death from fentanyl prompts federal push

Cooper Davis of Shawnee died in 2021.

Cooper Davis died in August 2021. Photo via Heartland Cremation.

By Tim Carpenter

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas is backing legislation to require social media companies and other communication service providers to follow a standardized process for disclosing information to law enforcement agencies on suspected illegal trafficking of counterfeit or controlled substances.