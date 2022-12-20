  Roxie Hammill  - Transportation

Bike to work in JoCo? These riders say it can be done 🚴

Kathi Limbocker of Overland Park rides her bike to work.

Kathi Limbocker of Overland Park rides most days to her job at Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead on a battery-powered e-bike. Photo courtesy Kathi Limbocker.

Cars may still be king of the suburbs, but some in Johnson County are no longer bowing down.

In an area with a reputation for shunning other forms of transportation, a handful of commuters have a message for colleagues, friends and other potential riders: it’s not so hard to quit being a driver.