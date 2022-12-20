Bernice Crummett

Bernice was a graduate of Northeast High School, Kansas City, MO, and Park College, Parkville, MO. She was the Director of Finance and Administration for the City of Overland Park, KS.

She retired in 1991 after 35 years of service to the city. During her career, she was appointed by the Governor of Kansas to the Kansas State Accounting Board, where she served as Chairman. She also served for a term as President of the Kansas Municipal Clerks and Finance Association.

She was preceded in death by a son, William J. Heck, Jr., and a stepson, Vance Ames Crummett. She is survived by a grandson, Jason Heck (Hilary) and a stepson, Blake Crummett.

Visitation will be from 10-11am Friday December 23rd at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will follow in the Courtyard of Memories Indoor Mausoleum at Johnson County Memorial Gardens.