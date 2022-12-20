  A message from Fountain Mortgage  - Sponsored posts

At Home with Fountain Mortgage: This one’s for the kids

January: it’s here. While it might send a shiver down your spine and make you dread the cold, your kids probably see it differently. January offers nearly unlimited potential for snow and snow days, and what kid doesn’t love that? And what does one do on a snow day if you’re a kid? Go sledding.

Sometimes I wish I had access to the internet back when I was a kid, and this list of the best places to sled in the KC metro is a great example of why. Share this handy list with your kiddo the next snow day and see what hills you can take them to try out!