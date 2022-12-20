At Home with Fountain Mortgage: This one’s for the kids

KCMO
Brookside Park
Brookside & 56th Street
This is one of the best sledding hills in Kansas City! Everyone has memories of this hill from their childhood, so bring your kiddos to have some fun too!
There are multiple sledding hills to choose from near the tennis courts, so all your children will be happy.
Loose Park
5200 Wornall Rd
There are multiple hills to sled on at Loose Park. If you have kids of all ages, there are great places for each of them to play – with different hill steepness.
Penn Valley Park
29th St and Broadway Blvd
This sledding hill is in downtown KC. You can see it from the highway – a very steep hill, but super fun!
Westwood Park
4798 Wyoming St
This is a moderately steep sledding hill, but there are different areas where small children can sled safely.
KCK
Wyandotte County Lake Park
91st & Leavenworth Rd
Come sledding with your kids at Lake Park. The hill is sometimes busy as it is well-known and large, but there is plenty of space for everyone to sled!
Pierson Park Sledding Hill
1800 S. 55th st
This sledding hill is located at 55th Street, in front of Pierson Elementary. It’s a long walk back to the top but a safe sledding spot for younger kids.
JC. Harmon High School Sledding Hill
2400 Steele Rd.
This steep sledding hill is located behind the high school near the parking lot. There are also smaller hills located in the parking lot field that are ideal for smaller children.
Olathe, KS
119th & KC Road
This is a steep sledding hill in Olathe, so it may not be the best for little ones.
Hill Next to Lowe’s (137th and BlackBob)
13750 S Blackbob Rd
While this sledding hill is listed on the internet, the owner recently planted trees and metal poles to hold them up so if you are going to sled here, you need to be careful.
Overland Park, KS
Corporate Woods Sledding Hill
110th & Antioch
This is one of the best sledding hills in Overland Park. There is tons of parking, multiple sledding hills and it’s steep!
Since it is such a well-known hill, it can be crowded, so you check out the hill behind the apartment complexes too.
Jewish Community Center
5801 W. 115th St.
Another one of the best sledding places is JCC. This sledding hill is located across from Town Center, with multiple places to sled in the area. You can also sled nearby at the Leawood Library.
Leawood, KS
Leawood Pioneer Library
4700 Town Center Dr
This is the main Leawood Library at Town Center Plaza. You can sled around the back of the library!
Gezer Park
13251 Mission Rd
This park has small sledding hills for small children. It is located across from Price Chopper & the elementary school.
Leawood City Park
10601 Lee Blvd
Leawood City Park has sledding hills, as well as a playground and other areas to play in the snow.
