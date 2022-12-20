At Home with Fountain Mortgage: This one’s for the kids

Sometimes I wish I had access to the internet back when I was a kid, and this list of the best places to sled in the KC metro is a great example of why. Share this handy list with your kiddo the next snow day and see what hills you can take them to try out!

January: it’s here. While it might send a shiver down your spine and make you dread the cold, your kids probably see it differently. January offers nearly unlimited potential for snow and snow days, and what kid doesn’t love that? And what does one do on a snow day if you’re a kid? Go sledding.

KCMO

Brookside Park

Brookside & 56th Street

This is one of the best sledding hills in Kansas City! Everyone has memories of this hill from their childhood, so bring your kiddos to have some fun too!

There are multiple sledding hills to choose from near the tennis courts, so all your children will be happy.

Loose Park

5200 Wornall Rd

There are multiple hills to sled on at Loose Park. If you have kids of all ages, there are great places for each of them to play – with different hill steepness.

Penn Valley Park

29th St and Broadway Blvd

This sledding hill is in downtown KC. You can see it from the highway – a very steep hill, but super fun!

Westwood Park

4798 Wyoming St

This is a moderately steep sledding hill, but there are different areas where small children can sled safely.

KCK

Wyandotte County Lake Park

91st & Leavenworth Rd

Come sledding with your kids at Lake Park. The hill is sometimes busy as it is well-known and large, but there is plenty of space for everyone to sled!

Pierson Park Sledding Hill

1800 S. 55th st

This sledding hill is located at 55th Street, in front of Pierson Elementary. It’s a long walk back to the top but a safe sledding spot for younger kids.

JC. Harmon High School Sledding Hill

2400 Steele Rd.

This steep sledding hill is located behind the high school near the parking lot. There are also smaller hills located in the parking lot field that are ideal for smaller children.

Olathe, KS

119th & KC Road

This is a steep sledding hill in Olathe, so it may not be the best for little ones.

Hill Next to Lowe’s (137th and BlackBob)

13750 S Blackbob Rd

While this sledding hill is listed on the internet, the owner recently planted trees and metal poles to hold them up so if you are going to sled here, you need to be careful.

Overland Park, KS

Corporate Woods Sledding Hill

110th & Antioch

This is one of the best sledding hills in Overland Park. There is tons of parking, multiple sledding hills and it’s steep!

Since it is such a well-known hill, it can be crowded, so you check out the hill behind the apartment complexes too.

Jewish Community Center

5801 W. 115th St.

Another one of the best sledding places is JCC. This sledding hill is located across from Town Center, with multiple places to sled in the area. You can also sled nearby at the Leawood Library.

Leawood, KS

Leawood Pioneer Library

4700 Town Center Dr

This is the main Leawood Library at Town Center Plaza. You can sled around the back of the library!

Gezer Park

13251 Mission Rd

This park has small sledding hills for small children. It is located across from Price Chopper & the elementary school.

Leawood City Park

10601 Lee Blvd

Leawood City Park has sledding hills, as well as a playground and other areas to play in the snow.