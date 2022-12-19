Unified School District 232 is building a $2 million special education addition at Mize Elementary, which houses one of the district's three center-based programs. Above, Mize Elementary students on the first day of school 2022. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
One USD 232 elementary school in Shawnee is getting a $2 million special education addition.
The upshot: The school district in De Soto expects to begin construction on a special education wing at Mize Elementary in February. The school is located at 7301 Mize Road.
One of three elementary center-based programs is housed at Mize, according to USD 232.
The USD 232 Board of Education Nov. 7 approved the $2.1 million project, according to the website.
The details: Mize’s special education addition will be 3,500 square feet.
There will be a large group room, a sensory area, two work rooms and an office in the addition, per a floor plan.
There are also two accessible restrooms, a nurse’s office and a quiet room.
What is center-based? This is a type of program that provides “specialized services for students with high needs,” according to the district website.
This means students with special needs go to Mize to get the services they need to be successful.
Regular classrooms are currently being used by the center-based program at Mize.
The addition will allow general education students to return to those classrooms, ultimately accommodating “future enrollment growth,” according to the website.
Anticipated timeline: Construction is expected to begin as early as February 2023, according to the district website.
The project is anticipated to take anywhere from eight to 10 months to complete.
