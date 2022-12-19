  Juliana Garcia  - Mize Elementary

Mize Elementary in Shawnee adding $2M special ed wing

USD 232 enrollment study

Unified School District 232 is building a $2 million special education addition at Mize Elementary, which houses one of the district's three center-based programs. Above, Mize Elementary students on the first day of school 2022. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

One USD 232 elementary school in Shawnee is getting a $2 million special education addition.

The upshot: The school district in De Soto expects to begin construction on a special education wing at Mize Elementary in February. The school is located at 7301 Mize Road.

