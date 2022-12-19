  A message from JCCC  - Sponsored posts

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Honors program provides students with opportunities to make a difference

Students can enhance and enrich their academic experience through the JCCC Honors Program. Robert Songer, pictured above, is using his time in Honors to make a difference in the world.

JCCC, students can get involved with organizations and activities that help them build confidence and gain experiences to influence their futures. The JCCC Honors Program offers academically motivated students a chance to follow their passions, serve their community, develop their leadership skills and explore new ideas.

JCCC Honors student sparks change nationally

To graduate with Honors at JCCC, students must complete seminars, forums, presentations and specific courses. This also includes participating in honors contracts, which are extensions of regular JCCC classes that allow students to explore a subject they’re passionate about.