Shawnee Mission approved its district calendar for the 2024-25 school year — including holiday breaks and graduation dates. Above, a Rushton Elementary student on the first day of school 2022. File photo.
Shawnee Mission is set for first days, holiday breaks and more through the 2024-25 school year.
This lays out everything from first days of school, graduation dates, holiday breaks and parent teacher conferences through the 2024-25 school year.
Changes for 2023-24: The district bumped up spring break 2024 by a week, from March 11 to March 15 to align with Kansas Regents institutions, according to board documents.
Additionally, seniors will begin school on Aug. 15, 2023 instead of Aug. 16 “due to a new state interpretation of the auditing guidelines,” according to board documents.
What’s the 2024-25 school year look like? Here’s some key dates for the 2024-25 school year:
Aug. 13 — First day of school grades 1 to 7, 9 and 12
Aug. 14 — First day of school grades 8, 10 to 11
Aug. 15 — First day of school for pre-k and kindergarten
Nov. 25 to 29 — Thanksgiving break
Dec. 23 to Jan. 5 — Winter break
March 17 to March 21 — Spring break
May 27 — Last day of school for pre-k
May 28 — Last day of school for grades kindergarten to 11
Graduation dates for class of 2025
Here are the graduation dates for the class of 2025:
May 20 — Shawnee Mission East, at Shawnee Mission North’s field; Shawnee Mission South at its own field
May 21 — Shawnee Mission North at its own field; Shawnee Mission West at SM South’s field
May 22 — Horizons; Shawnee Mission Northwest at SM North’s field
