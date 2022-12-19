  Juliana Garcia  - Shawnee Mission School District

Shawnee Mission lays out key dates, holidays for next 2 years

Shawnee Mission calendars

Shawnee Mission approved its district calendar for the 2024-25 school year — including holiday breaks and graduation dates. Above, a Rushton Elementary student on the first day of school 2022. File photo.

Shawnee Mission is set for first days, holiday breaks and more through the 2024-25 school year.

The upshot: The board of education on Dec. 12 unanimously approved edits to the 2023-24 calendar and the new 2024-25 calendar.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.