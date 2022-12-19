Resident shoots at suspects in Shawnee apartment break-in

What we know: Officers were first dispatched to the Haverford West Apartments, 11317 West 75th Street, at 12:03 a.m. Monday after multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots in the complex.

Shawnee Police are investigating after an apartment resident fired shots at three people trying to break into an apartment early Monday morning.

Arriving officers were met by a person who officers referred to in recorded scanner audio as “the shooter.”

Statement: Maj. Jim Baker, a spokesperson for Shawnee Police, told the Post in a statement later Monday morning that the shooter was an off-duty security guard and was the only one thought to have fired a gun.

All three suspects ran when the shots were fired.

“The victim did not report the suspects to be armed,” Baker said. “They had hoodies and masks on.”

Suspects not located: With the help of officers from Lenexa and Merriam, police set a perimeter, spanning from Nieman Road to Quivira Road along 75th Street.

Officers held the perimeter for about an hour as two K-9s searched for any sign of the suspects.

Baker confirms that no suspects were located during that search.

Building hit by gunfire: A building in a neighboring complex was reportedly hit by gunfire from the incident, according to Baker.

“There was a caller from the Retreat that called in sounds of shots fired, and apparent bullet holes were located in a fence and one of the Retreat apartment buildings,” Baker said.

The Retreat of Shawnee Apartments are located in the 11100 block of West 76th Terrace, directly south of Haverford West Apartments, where the shots were fired.

Ongoing: Baker says police are investigating the incident as an attempted aggravated burglary.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Shawnee Police at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.