  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

Resident shoots at suspects in Shawnee apartment break-in

The Haverford West Apartments in Shawnee off 75th Street. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Shawnee Police are investigating after an apartment resident fired shots at three people trying to break into an apartment early Monday morning.

What we know: Officers were first dispatched to the Haverford West Apartments, 11317 West 75th Street, at 12:03 a.m. Monday after multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots in the complex.