Monet E. Drake

Monet Drake, age 85, passed away at his home in Overland Park, KS on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Monet was born April 15, 1937, to Arlyn and Ruth (Peterson) Drake. Monet had fond memories of growing up in the small town of Garfield, KS. He lettered in football, basketball and track and was a 1955 graduate of Garfield High School. Monet attended Washburn University with an academic and athletic scholarship. He was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity and received a BBA in finance in 1959.

Monet began his career as a stockbroker for Harris Upham. He served in the Air Force during the Berlin Crisis. Monet then worked as a territory manager for Johns-Manville for 27 years, retiring in 1991.

While living on the Plaza in Kansas City, Monet met Sharon Edwards. They married in 1964 and had two daughters.

Monet was a loyal and loving son, husband, father and friend. He enjoyed quail and pheasant hunting, fly fishing and golfing. Monet was a member of Blue Hills Country Club for 30 years. He was an active member and past president of the Engineers Club of Kansas City and the Heart of America Fly Fishers.

Monet will be remembered for his appreciation of the outdoors, ability to fix just about anything, skills in sales and love of his English Setter dogs.

Monet is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughters Tara (Paul) and Heather (Shelley), granddaughters Megan and Katie; sister Arlyne, sister in-law Aileen, and beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

Monet was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, Don Edwards and long-time friends. Monet will be buried in Garfield, KS. No memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled.