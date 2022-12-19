Obituaries Dec 19, 2022 - Obituaries Local obituaries for Dec. 15-18 Share this story: Below is a list of obituaries between Dec. 15 and 18, 2022. JoAnn Navarro Cloninger Richard Senekerim Dohanian Elena Fallon Patricia J. (Muncer) Flynn Mateel “Teel” Rousey Haas Joseph P. Henderson Mary Margaret Hogan Sarah Meehan Mary Lou Nossaman Craig Wight Patterson Walter R. Seibert Janet Siegel Edward Lawrence “Larry” Winn III ElizaBeth Ann Doleshal Elizabeth “Betty” Hocker Lola Ellen Johnson Geneviève Marcelle Wolff David Richard Bowron Barbara Kline Kieth Michael Mather William Mitchell McClanahan David E. Neece Janet Margaret (Wack) Flynn Terry Kent Holcomb Ethan Foster Long Christine Rose Arthur Dorothy C. Boulware Kevin Fern Dennis K. Henry Billy J. Markland, Jr. Judith Patricia (Howard) Stoetzer Rieck Karen Denise White
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1