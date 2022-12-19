It’s going to get ‘dangerously cold’ in JoCo this week 🥶

Why it matters: It may give us a white Christmas, but the very cold temperatures — with the possibility for wind chills as low as -40 degrees — will pose a real danger.

A blast of winter weather this week is expected to bring with it snow and sub-zero wind chills to Johnson County and the Kansas City area.

First round of snow: The National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office is predicting two rounds of snow this week, with the first coming Monday morning around the time of many people’s daily commutes.

Up to two inches is predicted, with the snow expected to turn back to rain by the afternoon.

Monday morning commute expected to be impacted by snow. Expect 6 am to noon to be the primary time of snowfall. Some accumulation on roadways anticipated. Visibility may drop at times. pic.twitter.com/C0ra4k8MsM — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) December 18, 2022

Response: Johnson County municipal snow crews were already out Sunday night, treating roads in preparation for snow fall.

OP snow crews are getting ready for a cold and snowy night. ❄️ Our overnight shift will be in at midnight to treat streets. With snow coming in tonight and freezing road temperatures, your morning commute could get slushy. Please go slow if you have to go out! pic.twitter.com/3IbVJaqPjg — City of Overland Park, Kansas (@opcares) December 19, 2022

Extreme cold: After that, bitter cold is expected to arrive in the region starting Thursday.

The NWS is predicting wind chills could drop to -30 or -40 below at times from Thursday through Christmas Eve on Saturday.

Forecasters are urging people to prepare now in case they must go out on those days.

The dangerous cold will linger on Christmas Day itself, with a wind chill still expected to be well below zero.

Snow on Thursday? Sure. But what's more concerning?? -40° to -30° F Wind Chills. It's going to be dangerously cold Thursday-Friday & that may be an understatement. Please, please plan now. Find those coats, gloves, hat's, long underwear, anything before then. pic.twitter.com/n7bfxzvnc5 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) December 19, 2022

Second round of snow: At the same time, the NWS is predicting a second, even heavier band of snow to cross the region starting Wednesday night and lasting through Thursday.

Light snow w/ amounts around an inch expected this AM. Snow affects the area mainly between 6AM and noon. More snow moves in WED PM into THU AM. Temp plummet during the day THU with dangerous wind chills THU night into FRI AM. Dangerous cold lasts through the weekend. pic.twitter.com/eF6RCVYXI7 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) December 19, 2022

What you can do: The National Weather Service says when wind chills are -20 degrees or colder, exposed skin can suffer frostbite in just 30 minutes.

If you must got out, wear a hat, gloves and scarf and cover your mouth to prevent extremely cold air from getting in your lungs.

If you must drive somewhere, make sure your car has a roadside emergency kit that includes a blanket, a change of warm clothes and winter boots.

Inside your home, guard against frozen pipes by opening cabinet doors to any faucets that sit along exterior walls and let your faucets drip at night.

💧We are looking at a deep freeze event in the coming days and we want you to be prepared! Thanks to our friends at WaterOne, we have some helpful tips to keep your home safe and comfortable, like keeping your faucets dripping overnight! pic.twitter.com/UlxnDrYMlm — City of Shawnee, KS (@CityofShawneeKS) December 18, 2022

Go deeper: Read the NWS’s guide to staying safe in extreme cold.