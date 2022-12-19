  Kyle Palmer  - Weather

It’s going to get ‘dangerously cold’ in JoCo this week 🥶

Snow in Roeland Park in February 2022. File photo.

A blast of winter weather this week is expected to bring with it snow and sub-zero wind chills to Johnson County and the Kansas City area.

Why it matters: It may give us a white Christmas, but the very cold temperatures — with the possibility for wind chills as low as -40 degrees — will pose a real danger.

