Last week, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners agreed to set aside $500,000 toward the initial steps of building a new fire station within the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant site off of K-10 highway. Above, the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant where the factory will be built. File photo.
Driving the news: The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners last week agreed to set aside $500,000 toward the initial steps of building a new fire station within the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant site off of K-10 highway.
The fire station will serve the new Panasonic plant and the surrounding area, according to county documents.
Details: The future fire station would operate on five acres as part of the Northwest Consolidated Fire District in De Soto.
The district already provides emergency and fire protection services to the site through a Fire Protection Services Agreement with Sunflower Redevelopment LLC.
The fire district served the Sunflower plant before it closed, but the new fire station serves as an allocation of extra resources with the incoming battery plant.
Through this agreement, the county will own the fire station site and lease it to the fire district, which would pay the operational costs of running the station.
The county will also take the lead on the site selection and design process.
Zooming out: The Board of County Commissioners on Feb. 10 approved an agreement for Sunflower Redevelopment to donate the five acres needed on site for the fire station.
The project’s overall cost is $7.5 million — which the county already approved in July, following the announcement of the incoming Panasonic plant.
Next, the preliminary design plans and site details for the fire station will come before the board at a later meeting.
Bigger picture at the future Panasonic plant site
In total, $15 million in county reserve funds will go toward improvements at the site in preparation of the $4 billion Panasonic battery plant.
Half of this will go toward the new fire station, with the other half going toward road improvements to accommodate future factory traffic.
Panasonic is also receiving receive $829 million in state tax incentives toward the new plant, which is believed to be the largest incentive package of this kind in Kansas history.
County officials expect the factory to officially open as soon as July 2024.
Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and Johnson County Government for the Post.
I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.
