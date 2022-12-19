  Lucie Krisman  - Johnson County

Johnson County paves way for new fire station at new Panasonic site

Last week, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners agreed to set aside $500,000 toward the initial steps of building a new fire station within the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant site off of K-10 highway. Above, the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant where the factory will be built. File photo.

A new fire station is on its way to the future grounds of the Panasonic battery plant in De Soto.

Driving the news: The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners last week agreed to set aside $500,000 toward the initial steps of building a new fire station within the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant site off of K-10 highway.

