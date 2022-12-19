JoCo Notes: Monday, Dec. 19

County chair Ed Eilert gets Rick Worrel Legacy award — “The Chamber recognized Johnson County Chairman Ed Eilert with the 2022 Richard A. Worrel Community Legacy Award, which was presented at our Annual Meeting on December 7.” [ Overland Park Chamber of Commerce ]

JoCo OKs wastewater project’s 2nd funding source — “The Board of County Commissioners approved a second funding source for the Nelson Wastewater Facility Improvement Project. The Kansas Water Pollution Control State Revolving Fund Loan from KDHE will fund 48.2% of the Nelson project at 60% of market interest rate. The BOCC voted 7-0 to approve the SRF loan application consideration for the project.” [JoCoGov.org]

New Lenexa Chamber CEO Q&A — “I remember when Lenexa City Center was a field, and to see where it’s at now makes me very proud to have been any small part of that,” Sherard said in a previous interview. “There is still a lot left for Lenexa to decide where it wants to go, and it’s incredible to be a part of that discussion.” [Kansas City Business Journal]

Merriam police receive life saving awards — “A woman had no pulse and was losing color in her face when Merriam Police Officers Chad Latka and Justin Bilyeu arrived at her home.” [City of Merriam]

JoCo museum will keep Sensory Friendly Mondays going — “The Johnson County Museum has renewed the award-winning Sensory Friendly Mondays program, an opportunity designed to make the museum accessible to more people in the community.” [JCPRD press release]