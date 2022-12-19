  Staff Report  - JoCo Notes

JoCo Notes: Monday, Dec. 19

Here's a look at some of the "festive excitement" from Lakewood Elementary's Holiday Express event. Students, families and staff members created displays that showcased how different cultures across the globe celebrate the holiday season. Photo via Twitter.

Forecast: 🌨 High: 35, Low: 17.

County chair Ed Eilert gets Rick Worrel Legacy award — “The Chamber recognized Johnson County Chairman Ed Eilert with the 2022 Richard A. Worrel Community Legacy Award, which was presented at our Annual Meeting on December 7.” [Overland Park Chamber of Commerce]