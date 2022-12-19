JoCo Notes: Monday, Dec. 19

Here's a look at some of the "festive excitement" from Lakewood Elementary's Holiday Express event. Students, families and staff members created displays that showcased how different cultures across the globe celebrate the holiday season. Photo via Twitter.
Forecast: 🌨 High: 35, Low: 17.
County chair Ed Eilert gets Rick Worrel Legacy award — “The Chamber recognized Johnson County Chairman Ed Eilert with the 2022 Richard A. Worrel Community Legacy Award, which was presented at our Annual Meeting on December 7.” [Overland Park Chamber of Commerce]
JoCo OKs wastewater project’s 2nd funding source — “The Board of County Commissioners approved a second funding source for the Nelson Wastewater Facility Improvement Project. The Kansas Water Pollution Control State Revolving Fund Loan from KDHE will fund 48.2% of the Nelson project at 60% of market interest rate. The BOCC voted 7-0 to approve the SRF loan application consideration for the project.” [JoCoGov.org]
New Lenexa Chamber CEO Q&A — “I remember when Lenexa City Center was a field, and to see where it’s at now makes me very proud to have been any small part of that,” Sherard said in a previous interview. “There is still a lot left for Lenexa to decide where it wants to go, and it’s incredible to be a part of that discussion.” [Kansas City Business Journal]
Merriam police receive life saving awards — “A woman had no pulse and was losing color in her face when Merriam Police Officers Chad Latka and Justin Bilyeu arrived at her home.” [City of Merriam]
JoCo museum will keep Sensory Friendly Mondays going — “The Johnson County Museum has renewed the award-winning Sensory Friendly Mondays program, an opportunity designed to make the museum accessible to more people in the community.” [JCPRD press release]
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $77 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1