James Howard “Jim” Todd

James Todd’s passing on Monday, December 12, 2022 has been publicly announced.
According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Celebration of Life, on January 14, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., at St. Michael’s and All Angels Episcopal Church, 6630 Nall Avenue, Mission, Kansas.
