Catch up quick: The Washington-based fitness franchise is eyeing an early 2023 opening for its new studio at 9296 Metcalf Ave., in the former School of Rock building, said franchise owner Vicky Sparks.

Details: Founded by Olympic decathlon gold and silver medalist Bryan Clay, Eat The Frog Fitness is a small group training program offering classes 24/7 through both in-person coach-led classes and in-studio virtual classes.

A certified personal trainer is available throughout the day to offer 55-minute sessions t0 members.

During after hours, virtual sessions will take place on two large IMAX screens in the studio.

Members can take three different styles of classes at Eat The Frog Fitness, including cardio, strength and agility courses.

Key quote: “Eat The Frog Fitness has been really appealing to people like moms of young kids who can’t come to the gym before 8 p.m.,” Sparks said. “This just gives really anybody the option to come whenever works best for their schedule.”

The name: Inspired by a Mark Twain quote that said, “If your job is to eat a frog, it’s best to do it first thing in the morning,” the company’s name refers to tackling your hardest task first in the morning.

“For many people, that’s fitness,” said Studio Manager Erin Green. “So the whole idea is just to help people kind of tackle their hardest task.”

Background behind the new Overland Park franchise

Sparks, who had worked in the consumer products industry for 30 years, said she became interested in opening her own Eat The Frog Fitness after visiting the company’s first Kansas location in Manhattan.