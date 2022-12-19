  Nikki Lansford  - Overland Park

Eat The Frog Fitness, 24/7 group studio, coming to Overland Park

Eat The Frog Fitness Overland Park

Group training studio Eat The Frog Fitness is eyeing an early 2023 opening for its new Overland Park franchise near West 93rd Street and Metcalf Avenue. Photo via Eat The Frog Fitness Facebook page.

Group training studio Eat The Frog Fitness is opening its first Johnson County location in Overland Park.

Catch up quick: The Washington-based fitness franchise is eyeing an early 2023 opening for its new studio at 9296 Metcalf Ave., in the former School of Rock building, said franchise owner Vicky Sparks.

Hi! I'm Nikki, and I cover the city of Overland Park and the Blue Valley School District.

I grew up in southern Overland Park and graduated from Olathe East before going on to earn a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. At Mizzou, I worked as a reporter and editor at the Columbia Missourian. Prior to joining the Post, I had also done work for the Northeast News, PolitiFact Missouri and Kaiser Health News.

