Sarah Meehan

Sarah Riddell Meehan, 69, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022. She was born in St. Joseph, MO on August 26, 1953. She was the daughter of Richard Vernon and Charlotte Blaney Riddell.

Sarah graduated from Central High School in St. Joseph in 1971. She then went on to attend William Woods College in Fulton, MO where she graduated with a math major in 1975.

Sarah worked several places using her accounting, math and technology skills but most recently had retired from Netchemia in 2015. She really enjoyed her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Charlotte Riddell, and a brother-in-law, Tony Chop.

She is survived by her children, Patrick (Lindsey) Meehan and Abby (Casey) Zimmerman, grandchildren, Luke, Hunter, Addison and Hannah, sister Nancy Chop and brother Richard (Deb) Riddell.

Sarah had many hobbies and friends but her true love was quilting. She loved the last nine years of her life living in a maintenance-free community where she made many wonderful friends. Sarah taught us all how to live and recently how to die. She will be missed by all who knew her and loved her.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2pm on December 30th, at the Church of the Resurrection Wesley Chapel with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Church of Resurrection Christmas Eve Offering, Arthritis Foundation or a charity of your choice.