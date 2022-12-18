  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Richard Senekerim Dohanian

July 5, 1932 ~ December 14, 2022

Richard “Rick” Senekerim Dohanian, 90, beloved husband of Wendy (Bonnette) Dohanian of Kansas City, Missouri passed peacefully at home on December 14, 2022. He was born July 5, 1932 in Somerville, Massachusetts, the son of the late Luke and Irene (Savian) Dohanian. He graduated from Newton High School in 1950, and then served in the military during the Korean War, stationed in Japan where he played trumpet in the Army Band. Along with his regular band duties, he was part of a post World War II peacetime initiative to forge friendships with Japanese musicians.