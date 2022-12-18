Patricia J. (Muncer) Flynn, age 88, of Overland Park, KS, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Park Meadows Assisted Living. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 20, at Church of the Resurrection Overland Park, 8412 W. 95th St. Overland Park, KS.

Pat was born in Canton Ohio, the daughter of Barry and Ruth Shivers Muncer. She graduated from Canton Lincoln High School and went on to work for Woolworth’s, and then Hoover Company where she met the Love of her life, Clarence Russell Flynn and were married in 1954 and raised 6 children. Pat was a member of Church of the Resurrection (Valley View United Methodist) where she and Russ donated many hours to the church and their Food Bank.

Survivors include brother Joseph Muncer (Debbie), 5 children, Russ (Anita), Lori (Allen), Tim (Stacy), Ruth (Barry) and Kathy (Rick), 12 grandchildren, Megan (Brian), Kelsey (Ryan), Ryan (Ashley), Erin, Adam (Julie), Whitney (Brandon), Samantha, Emily, Kayla, Brendan (Katie) and Matthew, 8 great grandchildren, Gavin, Kellan, Mason, MacKenzie, Xander, Cordilia, Davis and Jack as well as a large and loving extended family and a wonderful group of faithful friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother John Muncer, husband Russ and daughter Debbie. After the children were out of the nest and Russ retired, they were able to travel extensively including their 50th Anniversary trip to Ireland. Pat and Russ loved to attend the many, many events of their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Not many were missed, if any.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Pat’s memory to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are entrusted to Porter Funeral Home and Crematory, Lenexa, KS. To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit www.porterfuneralhome.com