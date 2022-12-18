  Obituaries  - 2022 Obituary

Patricia J. (Muncer) Flynn

Dec. 8, 1934 – Dec. 12, 2022

Patricia J. (Muncer) Flynn, age 88, of Overland Park, KS, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Park Meadows Assisted Living. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 20, at Church of the Resurrection Overland Park, 8412 W. 95th St. Overland Park, KS.