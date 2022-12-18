Mateel (Teel) Rousey Haas, 98, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away December 8, 2022, at her home with family at her side.

Teel was born July 27, 1924 in Hays, Kansas to William and Dorothea Rousey. Teel grew up in Alma Center, Wisconsin where she graduated from high school in 1942. She attended one semester of college at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. During WW II she worked at Camp McCoy, Wisconsin and in a factory in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She later worked at the VA Hospital in Wadsworth, Kansas, where she met her husband of 55 years, Edward C. Haas.

After living in Phoenix, Arizona for several years, Teel and Ed moved their family to the greater KC metropolitan area where they raised their four children. Teel worked for Farmers Insurance Group as a rate analyst for over 20 years.

Teel was known for her leadership and active participation in the Greater Kansas City Chapter of Sweet Adelines for over 60 years. Teel sang with several choruses and quartets in Phoenix, Arizona and the Greater Kansas City Chapter. She enthusiastically offered her seamstress talents to sew competition show costumes for herself and many others. Teel also participated in over a dozen local musical theatre productions, including Tom Sawyer (Aunt Polly), Into the Woods (Red’s Granny) and Sound of Music (singing nun solo). In her 60’s she discovered a modeling career and appeared in many local commercials.

Teel was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward C.; her son, Grover Michael; her sister, Willa A. Meier; and her brother, Richard P. Rousey. She is survived by her daughters, Teel D. Haas, Carla J. Adams (Alan) and Janet H. Shivers (Kelvin); her grandchildren, Michael E. Haas, Joel A. Adams, Abby M. Adams, Jolene E. Evans and Kelvin G. Shivers II; and six great-grandchildren.

Teel will be laid to rest with her husband at Leavenworth National Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and will be posted on the Amos Family Funeral Home website (www.amosfamily.com). Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Alzheimers Association.